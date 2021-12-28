 Skip to content

City Game Studio update for 28 December 2021

More feedback and enhancement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy holidays folks!

So, I read your feedbacks on Steam and decided to work on the interface for a while in order to improve your experience.

Amongst other enhancement, when you create a new console, knowing if a CPU is online capable is now more clear. There is a big red cross on the online CPU capacities.

Also, porting a game onto another platform might be tricky. And the compatibility bar was not visible enough, so I changed it's color, it turns red when it is not compatible, yellow when it is an OK match, and blue when you'd better port it to that platform

Regarding remakes and required points. A new tooltip helps you understand how it works behind the scene.

I'll keep reading your feedbacks on discord, github and steam reviews to improve City Game Studio.

Have fun guys

xoxo

Binogure

