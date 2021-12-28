 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Coin Treasures update for 28 December 2021

Coin Treasures 2.8 - Power Deck Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7946877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

Today we are releasing a new Update to Coin Treasures again. This Update includes a new mechanic called the Power Deck.

When Unlocked in the Treasure Shop it gives the ability to disable the Spawning of Powerups and Powerdowns. The Player starts off with one free Disable Option. This number can be Upgraded in the Treasure Shop. Powerdowns need additional Unlocks to be disabled.

Existing Players will notice Powerdowns are enabled again. But the Upgrades bought in the Treasure Shop are not lost. They now Unlock the Option to Disable the Powerdown. If you upgrade the Disable Amount to a high enough level using Treasure they can be disabled right away.

With the introduction of the Power Deck we want to add more Strategy to Coin Treasures for Players that look for Strategy. It’s now possible to create your own Deck of Powerup and Powerdown combinations to make optimal use of the Synergies between them.

Now go Unlock that Power Deck and take the lead on the Leaderboard with your own Power Deck!

Changelog

Features

  • Added new Unlock called Unlock Power Deck
  • Added new Upgradable called Increase Disable Amount

Changes

  • Powerdown disable Unlocks now enable the Option to Disable them in the Power Deck

Changed files in this update

Coin Treasures Content Depot 1773321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.