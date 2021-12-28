Coin Treasures 2.8 - Power Deck Update

Good day!

Today we are releasing a new Update to Coin Treasures again. This Update includes a new mechanic called the Power Deck.

When Unlocked in the Treasure Shop it gives the ability to disable the Spawning of Powerups and Powerdowns. The Player starts off with one free Disable Option. This number can be Upgraded in the Treasure Shop. Powerdowns need additional Unlocks to be disabled.

Existing Players will notice Powerdowns are enabled again. But the Upgrades bought in the Treasure Shop are not lost. They now Unlock the Option to Disable the Powerdown. If you upgrade the Disable Amount to a high enough level using Treasure they can be disabled right away.

With the introduction of the Power Deck we want to add more Strategy to Coin Treasures for Players that look for Strategy. It’s now possible to create your own Deck of Powerup and Powerdown combinations to make optimal use of the Synergies between them.

Now go Unlock that Power Deck and take the lead on the Leaderboard with your own Power Deck!

Changelog

Features

Added new Unlock called Unlock Power Deck

Added new Upgradable called Increase Disable Amount

Changes