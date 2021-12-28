Rogue Invader - Update 1.0.31

We got a good amount of fixes and adjustments for any curious invaders. Read on for the full intel.
Balance Changes
NOTE FROM CREATOR: The cost of all items, armors, upgrades, and weapons has been re-balanced across the entire game. My original goal for Rogue Invader was to have it be a good challenge, but not requiring too much grind. At release, I and the internal testing team felt it good. But initial feedback had us go back and look at the game progression. Costs seemed a little too grindy, and so I've gone through and lowered everything. This should allow players to experiment with more of the items, weapons, and airstrikes without breaking the bank. I hope this change will make for a more fun experience overall. Don't worry, for those that liked the higher priced items, and steeper difficulty because of them, we have HARD difficulty planned for a future DLC.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where game would crash trying to spawn the corpse of the previous soldier.
- Turrets no longer switch back to attacking the player if they've already been hacked. No double agents allowed!
- Auto-Beam modded weapons now properly beam the weapon back to the fleet.
- Deaths by Turret are now tracked in the soldier archives.
- Fixed rare issue where "Don't Feed the Wildlife" achievement would not trigger.
- Shield Strength Upgrade now unlocks when fully researching Zeno Staff. Will unlock for players that have already fully researched the Zeno Staff. This also allows for achieving 100% research (73/73).
- Shooting King Zeno with an Anti-Matter or Freeze modded weapon now properly triggers the end game cut-scene.
- Fixed issue where research was carrying over between profiles
Gameplay Improvements
- Tech Items (Zeno Probes, Scanners, etc...) now can be moved by the player to prevent blocking.
- Planetary Hazards chance now maxes out at 30 drops, instead of the previous 20 drops. Hazards now should be less... um... hazardous in the early game.
- Zeno Staff and Drill enemies now have a longer pause after each attack.
- Added secondary checks to rare conditions of game getting stuck on loading screens while transitioning between areas.
- Added safety check to rare instance of player loading in before the level as they transitioned between levels.
User Interface
- Low Health now shows a warning over the player
- Fixed Bio-Sensor not disappearing after an enemy had been defeated.
- Mining Helm numbers on resources now displays a +50% icon instead of x1.5 text. It just looks prettier.
- Overheated weapons, broken weapons, and recovering secret now have clearer warning images vs the small text. These just look even more prettier.
Invade Responsibly!
