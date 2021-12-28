Rogue Invader - Update 1.0.31

We got a good amount of fixes and adjustments for any curious invaders. Read on for the full intel.

Balance Changes

NOTE FROM CREATOR: The cost of all items, armors, upgrades, and weapons has been re-balanced across the entire game. My original goal for Rogue Invader was to have it be a good challenge, but not requiring too much grind. At release, I and the internal testing team felt it good. But initial feedback had us go back and look at the game progression. Costs seemed a little too grindy, and so I've gone through and lowered everything. This should allow players to experiment with more of the items, weapons, and airstrikes without breaking the bank. I hope this change will make for a more fun experience overall. Don't worry, for those that liked the higher priced items, and steeper difficulty because of them, we have HARD difficulty planned for a future DLC.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where game would crash trying to spawn the corpse of the previous soldier.

Turrets no longer switch back to attacking the player if they've already been hacked. No double agents allowed!

Auto-Beam modded weapons now properly beam the weapon back to the fleet.

Fixed rare issue where "Don't Feed the Wildlife" achievement would not trigger.

Fixed issue where research was carrying over between profiles

Gameplay Improvements

Tech Items (Zeno Probes, Scanners, etc...) now can be moved by the player to prevent blocking.

Planetary Hazards chance now maxes out at 30 drops, instead of the previous 20 drops. Hazards now should be less... um... hazardous in the early game.

Zeno Staff and Drill enemies now have a longer pause after each attack.

Added secondary checks to rare conditions of game getting stuck on loading screens while transitioning between areas.

Added safety check to rare instance of player loading in before the level as they transitioned between levels.

User Interface

Low Health now shows a warning over the player

Fixed Bio-Sensor not disappearing after an enemy had been defeated.

Mining Helm numbers on resources now displays a +50% icon instead of x1.5 text. It just looks prettier.

Invade Responsibly!