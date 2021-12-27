Small Update v1.0.6.2

Added

added an z height check for enemys, so they cant catch you when flying above ground.

added Debug Menu that can be opened by holding ctrl. ( only when in debug mode ).

added an button in the mods tab that loads the default vanilla version, so you dont have to restart the game.

Changed

developer objects outside world will now dont render when not in debug mode.

mods now have now own save files.

Fixed

fixed an crash that would happen when you open the mods tab while in debug mode.

Modding

Debug Menu

when you have debug enabled in youre mod, you can press and hold [ rctrl ] to open the debug menu.

you can navigate using the arrow keys.

by pressing [ enter ] you can execute the selected debug option.

this should make mod testing more powerfull and easy.

Community Discord

If you have any suggestion for the game, you want to talk about modding or the game in general.

you can join the

EXIT 2 | Community Discord.

[https://discord.com/invite/BUVFtVQvuv](Discord Link)