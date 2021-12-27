- fixed unavailability of panels when paused
- switching the pause with the space bar
- when switching levels, keep pausing if pressed
- show the immigration panel if there are spaceports, but immigration from them is not available to the player
- Esc key completes the construction
- in resource sheepskin coats , it is written how much of this resource is in the station 's warehouse
- message when moving an object when it locks the door
- fixed the display of bars of objects on pause
Changed files in this update