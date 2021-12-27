 Skip to content

Solargene Playtest update for 27 December 2021

0.7.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed unavailability of panels when paused
  • switching the pause with the space bar
  • when switching levels, keep pausing if pressed
  • show the immigration panel if there are spaceports, but immigration from them is not available to the player
  • Esc key completes the construction
  • in resource sheepskin coats , it is written how much of this resource is in the station 's warehouse
  • message when moving an object when it locks the door
  • fixed the display of bars of objects on pause

