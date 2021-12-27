 Skip to content

Ruinarch update for 27 December 2021

Load Game Issue Fix

Build 7943341

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We've received reports regarding some Save Games getting stuck when loading and have uploaded a Hotfix for it. This is a rare situation that may sometimes trigger when a character reports a crime that has already happened many days ago. Existing Save Games that encountered this issue should now work properly.

Sometimes, we fail to anticipate some rare circumstances in the simulation and it may result in some issues with our Save Data. Apologies for the inconvenience! If you encounter any other loading issues, please kindly submit a bug report using our in-game tool and upload your Save File so we can investigate and resolve it quickly.

Changed files in this update

World's Bane Base Content Depot 909321
  • Loading history…
Ruinarch Windows 32-Bit Depot 909322
  • Loading history…
Ruinarch Windows 64-Bit Depot 909323
  • Loading history…
