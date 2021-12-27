2021/12/27 Ver. 3.5.4 Update

===== 2021/12/24 Ver 3.5.4 =====
fix: 1-3 summoned soldiers not spawning orb
fix: 1-11 combat zone, save point bug
fix: 4-6 missile platform trigger audio issue
fix: 4-13 floating soldier spawn on rooftop
fix: 6-16 not unlocked after reaching check point
fix: 6-3 cave entrance not well hidden before 2nd water plane drop
fix: 6-11 disconnect wall issue
fix: disable end user hardware data sending to Epic
fix: wall-run up while camera look down now has the correct left/right movement direction
add: throwing orb forward now will auto-detect target
add: bring back jumping animation when pressing 'k'
Changed files in this update