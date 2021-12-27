 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

《Drifting : Weight of Feathers》 update for 27 December 2021

2021/12/27 Ver. 3.5.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7943078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

===== 2021/12/24 Ver 3.5.4 =====

fix: 1-3 summoned soldiers not spawning orb

fix: 1-11 combat zone, save point bug

fix: 4-6 missile platform trigger audio issue

fix: 4-13 floating soldier spawn on rooftop

fix: 6-16 not unlocked after reaching check point

fix: 6-3 cave entrance not well hidden before 2nd water plane drop

fix: 6-11 disconnect wall issue

fix: disable end user hardware data sending to Epic

fix: wall-run up while camera look down now has the correct left/right movement direction

add: throwing orb forward now will auto-detect target

add: bring back jumping animation when pressing 'k'

Changed files in this update

Drifting: weight of feathers Content Depot 1378351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.