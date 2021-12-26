Patch Notes | Issue with Edward stuck in ACT II Fixed!

Hello fellow players.
These past days I have been working on a couple patches that got notified to me thanks to you players!
Here are the patch notes
I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a good start into the new year!
-Erathor
p1
- Fixed The Credits Scroll from going over screen
- Fixed some issues with the radio not playing
p2
- Darkened some of the rock terrain materials
- Fixed some typos
- Fixes to Combat AI
p3
- Fixed Crabs from making Chicken Noises
- Fixed the ACT II Tower and Coffee sequence where in Edward would get stuck
- Fixed the bug where in people would not enter the pizza & coffee place
Changed files in this update