 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

No Time update for 26 December 2021

Patch Notes | Issue with Edward stuck in ACT II Fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 7941848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow players.

These past days I have been working on a couple patches that got notified to me thanks to you players!

Here are the patch notes

I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a good start into the new year!

-Erathor

p1

  • Fixed The Credits Scroll from going over screen
  • Fixed some issues with the radio not playing

    p2
  • Darkened some of the rock terrain materials
  • Fixed some typos
  • Fixes to Combat AI

    p3
  • Fixed Crabs from making Chicken Noises
  • Fixed the ACT II Tower and Coffee sequence where in Edward would get stuck
  • Fixed the bug where in people would not enter the pizza & coffee place

Changed files in this update

No Time Content Depot 1043341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.