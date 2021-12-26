-Fix: Divide by zero error with item pricing.
-Fix: Lowered a floating turret.
-Change: Raised the interest for savings account.
-Change: Kamikazes given 50% speed increase.
-Change: Purchaseable perishables now have a limited chance of being Free.
-Change: Enlarged Font Size for Loading Screens.
-Change: Boxes should be more clickable.
-Fix: Main menu music was intrusively looping after loading a game after dying.
-New: You can now import your notes to the Textpad.
-New: Clear button added to Textpad.
Clears the text field.
-New: Wipe button added to Textpad.
Wipe button deletes your saved notes!
-New/Change: Selling/buying individual items reports what was sold/bought.
-Change: You can now only activate runmode by pressing R.
Left-shift no longer applies to running.
-New: Added some bridges to Wildpoint.
-New: Added a new plant to Wildpoint.
-New: Added some more roads in Wildpoint.
-Change: Nerfed the gliding-time.
-Change: You can no longer toggle runmode state while gliding/jumping.
-Change: Odds of winning displayed during gambling.
-New: Added a Gamble Skill. Passively increases your gambling success odds to 1/3 instead of default 1/6.
-New: Shopkeeper, Repairman, and Recruitable Allies may be additionally be toggled by "Interact" option.
(from the interaction menu)
Redaxium update for 26 December 2021
Patch 0.97
-Fix: Divide by zero error with item pricing.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update