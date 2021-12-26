Patch 0.97

-Fix: Divide by zero error with item pricing.

-Fix: Lowered a floating turret.

-Change: Raised the interest for savings account.

-Change: Kamikazes given 50% speed increase.

-Change: Purchaseable perishables now have a limited chance of being Free.

-Change: Enlarged Font Size for Loading Screens.

-Change: Boxes should be more clickable.

-Fix: Main menu music was intrusively looping after loading a game after dying.

-New: You can now import your notes to the Textpad.

-New: Clear button added to Textpad.

Clears the text field.

-New: Wipe button added to Textpad.

Wipe button deletes your saved notes!

-New/Change: Selling/buying individual items reports what was sold/bought.

-Change: You can now only activate runmode by pressing R.

Left-shift no longer applies to running.

-New: Added some bridges to Wildpoint.

-New: Added a new plant to Wildpoint.

-New: Added some more roads in Wildpoint.

-Change: Nerfed the gliding-time.

-Change: You can no longer toggle runmode state while gliding/jumping.

-Change: Odds of winning displayed during gambling.

-New: Added a Gamble Skill. Passively increases your gambling success odds to 1/3 instead of default 1/6.

-New: Shopkeeper, Repairman, and Recruitable Allies may be additionally be toggled by "Interact" option.

(from the interaction menu)