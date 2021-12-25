Hotfix 32.1

Hey,

Quick hotfix for some issues identified in the last update.

Players attempting to make it to the end point faster by using a dash were not getting consistent results because the hit detection wasn't being done across frames. This wasn't an issue before but shows up in the new Blink playlist because of the faster dashing. This should be fixed now.

Players have also reported increased instances of colliders missing on level load, sometimes in the start point or random floors/objects in the level. I haven't been able to identify the source of this issue, but have changed around some settings that could potentially fix or decrease the chances of this happening.

It's quite a deal-breaker if it happens mid-speedrun or in Arcade mode because a simple restart doesn't resolve the issue. You have to go back to the main menu and reload the level from scratch. I'll keep investigating this issue to see if I can come up with a better solution. If anyone runs into this issue and would like to help out with troubleshooting, the log file can be found at

%USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Quicktequila\LovelyPlanetRemix\Player.log

Hope everyone's enjoying the new levels!

Merry Christmas!

Cheers