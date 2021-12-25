 Skip to content

ZEE.END update for 25 December 2021

Alpha 211225 / Helicrash

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map changes:

- added the S. VOSTOK (NORTH EAST) Village



- added random spawn of a helicopter crash site with military loot



  • added a ZEE Corporation helicopter flying over the island

Gameplay changes:

  • added compass

  • now to determine your coordinates on the map you need a compass and a map

  • reduced the size of the workbench when it is in the inventory

  • reduced the size of the furnace when it is in inventory

  • reduced the size of a large campfire with a pot when it is in the inventory

Fixes:

  • the character could get stuck at the entrance to the gas station
  • endless reloading of remington and revolver

/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game

