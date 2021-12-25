Alpha 211225 / Helicrash

Map changes:
- added the S. VOSTOK (NORTH EAST) Village
- added random spawn of a helicopter crash site with military loot
- added a ZEE Corporation helicopter flying over the island
Gameplay changes:
-
added compass
-
now to determine your coordinates on the map you need a compass and a map
-
reduced the size of the workbench when it is in the inventory
-
reduced the size of the furnace when it is in inventory
-
reduced the size of a large campfire with a pot when it is in the inventory
Fixes:
- the character could get stuck at the entrance to the gas station
- endless reloading of remington and revolver
/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game
