Small content/fix update!

Thank you guys so much for playing my game. I appreciate all the feedback and support! I have made some adjustments and fixes based on feedback and testing.

• Level 3(Ollie the Mime) is now not so weirdly configured

• Some sounds were edited and volumes adjusted.

Once again, thank you guys for playing the game. Everything in it was hand drawn, the music is all made by me, coded by me, etc... it was a passion project that took me much longer than it should have. It means the world to me that you even gave it the time of day.