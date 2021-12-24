Winter Holidays 2021 patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 7938460 · Last edited 24 December 2021 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy

We’re bringing you many changes this holiday season! Bug fixes, QOL improvements, and most importantly, a new batch of cards!

Added:

-15 new cards, including 2 new cards created by our player sponsors!

-New end match animation and screen

-Sound effects for pack opening screen

-Improvements to our reconnection system — Steam players should now be able to resume a match in progress without restarting the client!

Balance changes:

-Too many to list here! For a full list, please visit our Discord server.

Bug Fixes:

-Many issues with player-created cards in Draft mode have been fixed

-Blightspear Imp is now functioning correctly

Events:

-Lirja Raid has now officially concluded! Get ready to face Rudgar in Raid mode for lots of holiday-themed fun!

Thank you to everyone who continues to help us make Fatal Core the best purchase-free indie TCG!