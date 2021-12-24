Winter Holidays 2021 patch!

We’re bringing you many changes this holiday season! Bug fixes, QOL improvements, and most importantly, a new batch of cards!
Added:
-15 new cards, including 2 new cards created by our player sponsors!
-New end match animation and screen
-Sound effects for pack opening screen
-Improvements to our reconnection system — Steam players should now be able to resume a match in progress without restarting the client!
Balance changes:
-Too many to list here! For a full list, please visit our Discord server.
Bug Fixes:
-Many issues with player-created cards in Draft mode have been fixed
-Blightspear Imp is now functioning correctly
Events:
-Lirja Raid has now officially concluded! Get ready to face Rudgar in Raid mode for lots of holiday-themed fun!
Thank you to everyone who continues to help us make Fatal Core the best purchase-free indie TCG!
Changed files in this update