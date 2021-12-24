Winter Patch 2.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7938050 · Last edited 24 December 2021 – 17:52:03 UTC by Wendy

A new patch is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam, addressing several minor issues with the recently released Winter Update.

Change Notes:

boosted the maximum camera sensitivity scale

humans now use their normal knife melee if they don't have enough stamina for heavy melee

fixed Spaz-12 heavy melee not working

increased range of assault rifle heavy melee attack

fixed light melee interrupting heavy melee

disabled being able to scope while reloading

raised flaregun ironsights height

adjusted position of m4 ironsights view

tweaked settings on spawn points for Waterlogged map

fixed a human exploit area on Waterlogged

fixed missing rancorous acro mutation

fixed degrootum acro using incorrect model

updated spotted hyena nova feather mesh

updated fallen tupa with enhanced texture masks

fixed jolly jumper commando not being able to use cosmetic attachments

increased timeout period for connecting to economy

added a server config option: NoRotation=true/false for setting up a single map server

Happy Holidays!

That's all, folks. The Winter Event is now in full-swing with all seasonal items activated! We'll be putting up a couple of 24/7 Waterlogged servers so people can easily check out the new map as well.

The snowy festivities will last into mid-January, when we'll be back with further game refinements and optimizations. Until then, we hope everybody has a great holiday!

See you next year,

-The Primal Carnage Team

