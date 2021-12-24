 Skip to content

Primal Carnage: Extinction update for 24 December 2021

Winter Patch 2.7.1

Primal Carnage: Extinction update for 24 December 2021

Winter Patch 2.7.1

A new patch is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam, addressing several minor issues with the recently released Winter Update.

Change Notes:

  • boosted the maximum camera sensitivity scale

  • humans now use their normal knife melee if they don't have enough stamina for heavy melee

  • fixed Spaz-12 heavy melee not working

  • increased range of assault rifle heavy melee attack

  • fixed light melee interrupting heavy melee

  • disabled being able to scope while reloading

  • raised flaregun ironsights height

  • adjusted position of m4 ironsights view

  • tweaked settings on spawn points for Waterlogged map

  • fixed a human exploit area on Waterlogged

  • fixed missing rancorous acro mutation

  • fixed degrootum acro using incorrect model

  • updated spotted hyena nova feather mesh

  • updated fallen tupa with enhanced texture masks

  • fixed jolly jumper commando not being able to use cosmetic attachments

  • increased timeout period for connecting to economy

  • added a server config option: NoRotation=true/false for setting up a single map server

Happy Holidays!

That's all, folks. The Winter Event is now in full-swing with all seasonal items activated! We'll be putting up a couple of 24/7 Waterlogged servers so people can easily check out the new map as well.

The snowy festivities will last into mid-January, when we'll be back with further game refinements and optimizations. Until then, we hope everybody has a great holiday!

See you next year,

-The Primal Carnage Team

[Join our official Discord server...](discord.gg/primalcarnage)

