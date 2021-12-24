Winter Patch 2.7.1

A new patch is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam, addressing several minor issues with the recently released Winter Update.
Change Notes:
-
boosted the maximum camera sensitivity scale
-
humans now use their normal knife melee if they don't have enough stamina for heavy melee
-
fixed Spaz-12 heavy melee not working
-
increased range of assault rifle heavy melee attack
-
fixed light melee interrupting heavy melee
-
disabled being able to scope while reloading
-
raised flaregun ironsights height
-
adjusted position of m4 ironsights view
-
tweaked settings on spawn points for Waterlogged map
-
fixed a human exploit area on Waterlogged
-
fixed missing rancorous acro mutation
-
fixed degrootum acro using incorrect model
-
updated spotted hyena nova feather mesh
-
updated fallen tupa with enhanced texture masks
-
fixed jolly jumper commando not being able to use cosmetic attachments
-
increased timeout period for connecting to economy
-
added a server config option: NoRotation=true/false for setting up a single map server
Happy Holidays!
That's all, folks. The Winter Event is now in full-swing with all seasonal items activated! We'll be putting up a couple of 24/7 Waterlogged servers so people can easily check out the new map as well.
The snowy festivities will last into mid-January, when we'll be back with further game refinements and optimizations. Until then, we hope everybody has a great holiday!
See you next year,
-The Primal Carnage Team
[Join our official Discord server...](discord.gg/primalcarnage)
