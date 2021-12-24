Update 0.40.0 (Windows Only)

Hello everyone,

Here is the first batch of fixes for DVR Simulator. OpenXR is now enabled by default, that means you can enjoy the VR mode with every VR headset that supports this standard.

Keep in mind that the controller mapping is made for VR controllers with thumbsticks so HTC Vive wands (and every controllers without thumbsticks) are not supported.

If it's important to you, we can enable the mouse/gamepad mode in this case. Just leave a comment and tell us what you want.

Added

OpenXR support: Supports Oculus, HTC Vive, etc..

Changed

Left VR Thumbstick to toggle camera mode

Right VR Thumbstick to toggle flight mode

Left VR menu button to open the menu

Secondary button on the left controller to flip the quad

Fixed

User can change the FOV when VR is enabled, only with the FPV Goggle simulation (not in full stereo)

Zoom buttons fixed

Racing data was not passed correctly from the menu to the game

Next

The next update will focus on camera management and VR controls.

The Linux version is coming this weekend.

Merry Christmas,