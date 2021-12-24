 Skip to content

Anarchy Arcade update for 24 December 2021

Client Update 12/24/2021

Merry Christmas & happy holidays arcaders! Today's small update fixes an old issue w/ the leavers in HUB maps that would cause them to randomly crash when pulled. :S

It also adds the ability to have a confirmation message displayed when you customize items w/ drag & drop. (You'd have to turn it on first in Main Menu > Settings > UI tab > Drag & Drop Item Update Confirmation.) This particular feature was a request from the last AArcade Meetup event we had.

As always, if you need any help or just want to connect w/ myself & the community, you are invited to join us in the AArcade Discord: https://discord.gg/9FSCDuJ

Party on!

Change Log

  • Fixed instability of levers in hub_ maps.
  • Added an update item confirmation menu that gives you a chance to cancel your drag & drop item update.
  • Added Drag & Drop Item Update Confirmation to the UI tab of the Settings menu.
  • Added a scroll bar to the UI tab of the Settings menu.

