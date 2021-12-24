Client Update 12/24/2021

Merry Christmas & happy holidays arcaders! Today's small update fixes an old issue w/ the leavers in HUB maps that would cause them to randomly crash when pulled. :S
It also adds the ability to have a confirmation message displayed when you customize items w/ drag & drop. (You'd have to turn it on first in Main Menu > Settings > UI tab > Drag & Drop Item Update Confirmation.) This particular feature was a request from the last AArcade Meetup event we had.
As always, if you need any help or just want to connect w/ myself & the community, you are invited to join us in the AArcade Discord: https://discord.gg/9FSCDuJ
Party on!
Change Log
- Fixed instability of levers in hub_ maps.
- Added an update item confirmation menu that gives you a chance to cancel your drag & drop item update.
- Added Drag & Drop Item Update Confirmation to the UI tab of the Settings menu.
- Added a scroll bar to the UI tab of the Settings menu.
Changed files in this update