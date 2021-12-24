 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cats in Time update for 24 December 2021

New holiday level is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7937597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello time travelers,

It's the holiday season in Cats in Time!

Our kitties were naughty (again) and got lost in a beautiful snowy cottage.

We want to say happy holidays from the entire Pine team! Thank you for playing and supporting our work. We hope Cats in Time will bring you closer to friends and family and make some fond memories!

-Pine team

PS. Our game Escape Simulator just got Christmas Update, and if you need a last-minute Christmas gift, it's a great time to grab it while it's 20% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435790/Escape_Simulator/

Changed files in this update

Cats in Time Content Depot 1599881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.