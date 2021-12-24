We wish you a merry Christmas and happy New Year!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our team wishes you a merry Christmas and happy New Year!

2021 was very important for Fly Corp. The game was in development for 2 years and was finally released in Steam in May. Upon the start, Fly Corp was unnoticed, but after some time, when content makers started making videos about the game, the audience started to grow rapidly.

After a while, we released a fully functional version for Android. We released important updates fixing and improving many Fly Corp aspects and re-worked the balance of the game. We've been doing our best to make the game convenient to play on all platforms, wherever you are.

And recently we finally released an iOS version, so that Apple users won't be offended :)

We implemented a plenty of ideas, but there are even more for the next year. First of all, it's the Challenge Editor, which we haven't managed to release in 2021. Also, random events will be provided with a picture describing it, and we plan to improve game visuals as well. Finally, we have dozens of other improvements that are already in our task tracker waiting to be implemented. We're sure it will be exciting!

We wish you to have a good rest during these holiday. We hope that 2022 will give you only the best moments!

The picture below is an example of one of the pictures for a random event. How's that to you? Please, write your opinion in the comments.

