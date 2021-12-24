Castle of Shikigami 2 - v1.0.17 update

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Castle of Shikigami 2."

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.0.17, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

A few problems did stand out, and have now been fixed:

Fixed various drawing orders in gameplay.

Fixed some colors differences of 3-1 and 5-1 bosses.

Fixed the drawing order of the PRACTICE menu.

We will also be implementing everything that has been fixed so far into the demo version in the coming days.

Happy holidays!

Degica Games team