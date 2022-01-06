 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

War on the Sea update for 6 January 2022

Big Guns

Share · View all patches · Build 7935409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hope you all had a safe and happy holiday season!

This update introduces the three Japanese battleship classes:

  • Fuso
  • Ise
  • Nagato

In addition, rear gunners have been added to those aircraft that were missing them along with support for custom campaign maps which now allow modders to start creating campaigns outside of the original Solomon Islands map area.

Finally, TMA parameters for calculating firing solutions have been added on an individual ship class basis to better represent their accuracy.

Version 1.08g4h1

7 Jan 22

GENERAL

3 New Battleships: Fuso, Ise, Nagato

materials/other added material references for Fuso, Ise, Nagato

unit/sea added folders for fuso, ise, nagato

language/english/unit/sea added language files for fuso, ise, nagato

unit/sea/allUnitsList.txt added references for fuso, ise, nagato

campaign/campaignXXX/seaUnits.txt added references to fuso, ise, nagato to add them to existing campaigns

Support for individual ship TMA override variables added.

ship_data.txt files added new variable "tmaOverride":[0.03,0.95,0.01,0.75,0.1,0.75,0.007,0.2]

  • values specified override global TMA variables from config.txt
  • [directorTMARate, directorMaxSolution, localDirectorTMARate, localDirectorMaxSolution, tmaPercentRangeThreshold, tmaPercentRangeMaxPenalty, tmaDecayRate, tmaRadarBonus]
  • all merchants_data.txt files added "tmaOverride":[0.02,0.85,0.01,0.75,0,1,0.02,0.15] to drop surface gunnery accuracy by ~30% at 10km and reduce bonus from radar
  • all submarines_data.txt files added "tmaOverride":[0.03,0.95,0.01,0.75,0.1,0.75,0.007,0.2] to increase solution rate and decrease decay rate to emulate better tracking of multiple targets

Re-imported model files/corrected textures for ships:

  • south_dakota
  • lexington
  • wasp

Re-imported model files/textures for aircraft to add rear gunners:

  • devastator
  • jake

Modified aircraft_model.txt files for devastator, jake to add rear guns

materials/_common.txt added new material for MachineGunInterior (for US rear gunner)

unit/sea/mountData.txt added references to new gun

  • 41cm453rdYearType

Fixed a bug where message log text could have spaces trimmed causing lack of spaces in message

Player controlled aircraft correctly manually fire guns in a dogfight

CAMPAIGN

default/campaign/campaignXXX/setup.txt added new variable "customWaterMask":false

  • if true, the path specified in variable "mapWaterMask":"maps/solomon/solomon_watermask_example.png" is read
  • watermask should be 2048x1024 png file with transparency defining water

Changed files in this update

War on the Sea Content Depot 1280781
  • Loading history…
War on the Sea Depot Depot 1280782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.