This update introduces the three Japanese battleship classes:

Fuso

Ise

Nagato

In addition, rear gunners have been added to those aircraft that were missing them along with support for custom campaign maps which now allow modders to start creating campaigns outside of the original Solomon Islands map area.

Finally, TMA parameters for calculating firing solutions have been added on an individual ship class basis to better represent their accuracy.

Version 1.08g4h1

7 Jan 22

GENERAL

3 New Battleships: Fuso, Ise, Nagato

materials/other added material references for Fuso, Ise, Nagato

unit/sea added folders for fuso, ise, nagato

language/english/unit/sea added language files for fuso, ise, nagato

unit/sea/allUnitsList.txt added references for fuso, ise, nagato

campaign/campaignXXX/seaUnits.txt added references to fuso, ise, nagato to add them to existing campaigns

Support for individual ship TMA override variables added.

ship_data.txt files added new variable "tmaOverride":[0.03,0.95,0.01,0.75,0.1,0.75,0.007,0.2]

values specified override global TMA variables from config.txt

[directorTMARate, directorMaxSolution, localDirectorTMARate, localDirectorMaxSolution, tmaPercentRangeThreshold, tmaPercentRangeMaxPenalty, tmaDecayRate, tmaRadarBonus]

all merchants_data.txt files added "tmaOverride":[0.02,0.85,0.01,0.75,0,1,0.02,0.15] to drop surface gunnery accuracy by ~30% at 10km and reduce bonus from radar

all submarines_data.txt files added "tmaOverride":[0.03,0.95,0.01,0.75,0.1,0.75,0.007,0.2] to increase solution rate and decrease decay rate to emulate better tracking of multiple targets

Re-imported model files/corrected textures for ships:

south_dakota

lexington

wasp

Re-imported model files/textures for aircraft to add rear gunners:

devastator

jake

Modified aircraft_model.txt files for devastator, jake to add rear guns

materials/_common.txt added new material for MachineGunInterior (for US rear gunner)

unit/sea/mountData.txt added references to new gun

41cm453rdYearType

Fixed a bug where message log text could have spaces trimmed causing lack of spaces in message

Player controlled aircraft correctly manually fire guns in a dogfight

CAMPAIGN

default/campaign/campaignXXX/setup.txt added new variable "customWaterMask":false