Libraries and Help menu

Two new major features have been added to Hydra Lists, Libraries and the Help Menu

Libraries

You can now save your books into groups called Libraries, which will allow you to better organize your growing collection of books. At the start, all of your books will be considered uncategorized, and from there you can either make blank libraries or make new libraries that copy some of the uncategorized books into it. The Library tab allows you to do the following:

Create new Libraries and edit their name and description

Copy books between Libraries

Load different libraries to use in the program

Export and import Libraries. Libraries are exported as an .hllib file which can be imported by others

Libraries are the first step to adding Steam Workshop capabilities!

Help Menu

A help menu has been added that can be accessed at the top of the program. These will create a popup that will walk you through how to use different parts of the program, along with helpful videos that show you how to perform tasks step by step. More tutorials will be added in the future as the program is finalized.

This update was a lot of work and I am excited to finally get it out! The program is now nearing completion, with one of the last features being workshop support.

Happy Holidays to you all!

-Ian Davila