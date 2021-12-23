- Switch lever hitbox made bigger.
- Fixed missing texture on loco horns.
- Moved Player body back from camera to help camera clipping(better fix coming soon).
- Fixed incorrecly named loco in the shop(caused error when tyring to buy).
- Fixed multiple incorrect/missing hints.
- Fixed Client side trying to trigger a server sync function for shops.
- Added missing Horn hitbox into some Locos
- Synced Linked loco count for Client Loco UI
- Adjusted some Loco hitboxes (collisions and Controls) to be more accurate
- Adjusted some cargo prices
- Fixed tender sight glass not refreshing untill used.
- Added cars into player sync system (allows you to stand on moving objects without falling off)
- Made Loco linking controls work with both numpad "- = 0" as well as the standard number keys
Loco update for 23 December 2021
Some small fixes
