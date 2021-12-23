 Skip to content

Loco update for 23 December 2021

Some small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7934259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Switch lever hitbox made bigger.
  • Fixed missing texture on loco horns.
  • Moved Player body back from camera to help camera clipping(better fix coming soon).
  • Fixed incorrecly named loco in the shop(caused error when tyring to buy).
  • Fixed multiple incorrect/missing hints.
  • Fixed Client side trying to trigger a server sync function for shops.
  • Added missing Horn hitbox into some Locos
  • Synced Linked loco count for Client Loco UI
  • Adjusted some Loco hitboxes (collisions and Controls) to be more accurate
  • Adjusted some cargo prices
  • Fixed tender sight glass not refreshing untill used.
  • Added cars into player sync system (allows you to stand on moving objects without falling off)
  • Made Loco linking controls work with both numpad "- = 0" as well as the standard number keys

