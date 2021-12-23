 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

JUST HOOPS update for 23 December 2021

Holidays update 1.3 : Haunted shots !

Share · View all patches · Build 7933057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

=== Version 1.3.48, 07e2773 ===

  • New name : JUST HOOPS
  • New content: "Haunted House" with 14 new levels, 7 challenges, new balls, sound effects, musics, ...
  • Improved controls with a grab button for easier, one-handed and basketball style shooting
  • Use the directions and buttons on the controllers to interact with the menu
  • Passthrough mode to play in the real world
  • Record yourself in mixed reality with MRC to share on social networks
  • Colorblind mode
  • Autorepeat feature on menu buttons
  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

In da Hoop! WIP Depot 1633081
  • Loading history…
In da Hoop! PUBLIC RELEASE Depot 1633082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.