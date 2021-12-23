Holidays update 1.3 : Haunted shots !

=== Version 1.3.48, 07e2773 ===
- New name : JUST HOOPS
- New content: "Haunted House" with 14 new levels, 7 challenges, new balls, sound effects, musics, ...
- Improved controls with a grab button for easier, one-handed and basketball style shooting
- Use the directions and buttons on the controllers to interact with the menu
- Passthrough mode to play in the real world
- Record yourself in mixed reality with MRC to share on social networks
- Colorblind mode
- Autorepeat feature on menu buttons
- Bug fixes
Changed files in this update