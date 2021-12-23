Why conquer the universe only once?...

Conquer the universe multiple times!

Why stop at one ending? Once the main campaign is completed, it can now be restarted in order to choose alternative endings and earn all of the achievements. Prior to this update this wasn't actually possible.

See your progress through the conquest clearly

On the main menu, there is now a progress bar right beneath the realm title when the player is working through the main campaign. This is to help the player know how far through the campaign they actually are. It may be especially useful in the very early stages, where the player does not know how many spells they will accumulate before fighting against other Archons, or how deep the game is yet.

The unlocked items list now has also has a progress bar to show how far through all of this that the player currently is. Can you unlock all of the content?

Navigate to the good stuff

Who wants to use Balthus forever, or a randomly generated Archon every time? There is now an option to jump straight to the Archon designer from the main campaign ending screens, complete with a tooltip explaining that designed Archons can fight in additional realms.

Bug fixing

Next realm button no longer appears on the game endings when skipping back from the random Archon skirmish screen (bugfix).