Frostfall Update - Patch 1.4.9

Hey there!

Like always, the update had a few bugs we wanted to knock out real quick.

One note is that we had a bit of an issue where one of the housing plots (The house on the hill plot in Sleepy Haven) had it's save ID reset at one point. This meant that the plot forgot who owned it, if anyone in your worlds, leading to you having to repurchase the plot to access your chests or interact with your furniture.

This bug was an easy fix, but if you already re-purchased the plot, it could mean you having to re-purchase it AGAIN!. Because of this we decided to just get ahead of the issue and reduce the cost of the plot for the holiday event. It went from 5000 gold down to 100 gold until January 5th when the Frostfall teardown update goes live.

We apologize for missing this and we can assure you that we'll be much more careful with the save ID's going forward so this doesn't happen again. Luckily no one's furniture or chests on the property were affected.

Fixed: