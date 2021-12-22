 Skip to content

Project Genesis update for 22 December 2021

Winter Sale Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 7928542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Winter holidays are here!

Enjoy this holiday season by treating yourself to the magic of deep space!

From December 22, 2021 - January 5, 2022, Project Genesis goes on sale during the Steam Winter Sale! Grab your copy for 33% off and also receive the exclusive, limited-time Gold Founders Pack!

Items in the Gold Founders Pack include:

Gold Founder Emblem

Gold Founder Banner

Founders Pack Color Palette

Remastered OST (future release)

Founders battle craft Skin (Roger’s Roughnecks - future release)

1999 Bonus Credits (future release)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/700240/Project_Genesis/

Happy Holidays!

Holidays are meant to be shared with family and friends, and we welcome you into our community! We wish you the happiest of holidays and a Happy New Year! Thanks for an amazing year, Pilots!

Changed depots in stage branch

View more data in app history for build 7928542
PGDEV Depot 700241
