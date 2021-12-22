Winter Sale Event!

The Winter holidays are here!
Enjoy this holiday season by treating yourself to the magic of deep space!
From December 22, 2021 - January 5, 2022, Project Genesis goes on sale during the Steam Winter Sale! Grab your copy for 33% off and also receive the exclusive, limited-time Gold Founders Pack!
Items in the Gold Founders Pack include:
Gold Founder Emblem
Gold Founder Banner
Founders Pack Color Palette
Remastered OST (future release)
Founders battle craft Skin (Roger’s Roughnecks - future release)
1999 Bonus Credits (future release)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/700240/Project_Genesis/
Happy Holidays!
Holidays are meant to be shared with family and friends, and we welcome you into our community! We wish you the happiest of holidays and a Happy New Year! Thanks for an amazing year, Pilots!
