Happy Holidays from Noble Fates!

Share · View all patches · Build 7928528 · Last edited 22 December 2021 – 18:07:11 UTC by Wendy

Noble Fates is participating in the Steam Winter Sale!

To celebrate, we're releasing our second content update which includes Winter Holiday themed Seasonal Items! Check out the Holiday Tree, Holiday Wreath, or Santa Hat and bring a little bit of the Holiday cheer to your slice of Noberia!

Patch Notes

Noble Fates 0.23.0.47 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!```Hotfix Update #15 Content Update #2

Winter Holiday Seasonal Items

Decorations (Decorations -> Seasonal)

Holiday Tree

Holiday Wreath

Caps

Santa Hat (Crafting Table)

Candelabra

Reduce fuel burned per hour

Performance

Improve performance of the belongings screen when you have many items

Selection

Improve selection behavior when there are items below the ground