Happy Holidays from Noble Fates!

To celebrate, we're releasing our second content update which includes Winter Holiday themed Seasonal Items! Check out the Holiday Tree, Holiday Wreath, or Santa Hat and bring a little bit of the Holiday cheer to your slice of Noberia!
Patch Notes
Noble Fates 0.23.0.47 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!```Hotfix Update #15 Content Update #2
Winter Holiday Seasonal Items
Decorations (Decorations -> Seasonal)
Holiday Tree
Holiday Wreath
Caps
Santa Hat (Crafting Table)
Candelabra
Reduce fuel burned per hour
Performance
Improve performance of the belongings screen when you have many items
Selection
Improve selection behavior when there are items below the ground
Restart the game (and steam if you don't see it) to pick it up!
#### Early Access Status
This patch is the 15th(?!?!) patch we've released since Noble Fates launched just over a week ago. If you haven't played yet or are on the fence, there have been many excellent fixes in those patches!
Here are a few of the highlights:
```Numerous Crash Fixes and greatly improved stability
Intro
Added the ability to reroll your starting group - get the group you want to play with!
Needs Rebalance
Socialization, Comfort, and Ambition balance improved
Conversation Rebalance
Conversations are now entirely optional, primarily for speeding up the recruiting process
Progression Rebalance
Greatly increased the effect of work done on skill progression
Greatly reduced the RNG aspect of leveling up
Content
Added Bronze Hammers and new Steel Hammer Art```
#### The Roadmap
In case you missed it, we also announced our Roadmap for Early Access. We've already addressed a number of the outstanding HotFixes and have started to work our way through the Content Updates. In addition, production is underway on the first Feature Update, which we'll be announcing next month!
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/7eef164027665e8f5418d4f40ecb8fee9fd8fc18.png)](https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1769420/view/5445412989034362287)
#### Thank You!
For those of you who are playing, we hope you've enjoyed your time in Noberia! No doubt there have been a few bumps, but we think we've all done a great job of discussing and improving the game together! Though only a week into release, we feel that we've made great strides already, but this is only the beginning!
See [the Roadmap](https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1769420/view/5445412989034362287) for a clear picture of where we're heading and how we'll get there!
For those of you on the fence, we think we deliver an increasingly solid, replayable, and fresh take on the genre. There's no doubt there's more to do, but as massive fans of the genre, we think it's a great experience to have today! The Winter Sale (and break if you have one) is a great chance to check it out!
#### Happy Holidays
The Noble Fates Team
