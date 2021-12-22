 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 22 December 2021

Happy Holidays from Noble Fates!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Noble Fates is participating in the Steam Winter Sale!

To celebrate, we're releasing our second content update which includes Winter Holiday themed Seasonal Items! Check out the Holiday Tree, Holiday Wreath, or Santa Hat and bring a little bit of the Holiday cheer to your slice of Noberia!

Patch Notes

Noble Fates 0.23.0.47 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!```Hotfix Update #15 Content Update #2

Winter Holiday Seasonal Items

Decorations (Decorations -> Seasonal)

Holiday Tree

Holiday Wreath

Caps

Santa Hat (Crafting Table)

Candelabra

Reduce fuel burned per hour

Performance

Improve performance of the belongings screen when you have many items

Selection

Improve selection behavior when there are items below the ground 


Restart the game (and steam if you don't see it) to pick it up!


#### Early Access Status

This patch is the 15th(?!?!) patch we've released since Noble Fates launched just over a week ago. If you haven't played yet or are on the fence, there have been many excellent fixes in those patches!

Here are a few of the highlights:  
```Numerous Crash Fixes and greatly improved stability

Intro  
Added the ability to reroll your starting group - get the group you want to play with!

Needs Rebalance  
Socialization, Comfort, and Ambition balance improved

Conversation Rebalance  
Conversations are now entirely optional, primarily for speeding up the recruiting process  

Progression Rebalance  
Greatly increased the effect of work done on skill progression  
Greatly reduced the RNG aspect of leveling up       

Content  
Added Bronze Hammers and new Steel Hammer Art```

#### The Roadmap

In case you missed it, we also announced our Roadmap for Early Access. We've already addressed a number of the outstanding HotFixes and have started to work our way through the Content Updates. In addition, production is underway on the first Feature Update, which we'll be announcing next month!

[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/7eef164027665e8f5418d4f40ecb8fee9fd8fc18.png)](https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1769420/view/5445412989034362287)


#### Thank You!

For those of you who are playing, we hope you've enjoyed your time in Noberia! No doubt there have been a few bumps, but we think we've all done a great job of discussing and improving the game together! Though only a week into release, we feel that we've made great strides already, but this is only the beginning!

See [the Roadmap](https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1769420/view/5445412989034362287) for a clear picture of where we're heading and how we'll get there!

For those of you on the fence, we think we deliver an increasingly solid, replayable, and fresh take on the genre. There's no doubt there's more to do, but as massive fans of the genre, we think it's a great experience to have today! The Winter Sale (and break if you have one) is a great chance to check it out!


#### Happy Holidays

The Noble Fates Team

