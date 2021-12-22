As part of our recent run of holiday season 🎅 updates, we just had to add in the ability to update player glove colors along with a fresh paint of default team colors. Until now, player glove colors had to be manually updated per player. Now you can do it globally for all teams when editing team colors.

One of our Legend Bowlers on Discord posted some really nice default jersey concepts, so we hand picked some of these cool jerseys and put them into our game as defaults. We love them and hope you like them as well!

Again, please continue to report any bugs on our Discord channel if you want to help! Thank you for your support, and for playing Legend Bowl!!

📢 Thank you to everyone for reporting issues and bugs from this last update!

Patch Details

Team uniforms and glove colors all refreshed with some new styles as the default roster now.

Player gloves update message now appears when saving team colors to automatically update all teams glove colors to randomly be white, black, home shirt, home pant, home helmet, or home sleeve colors.

Scoreboard on top left now slides in and out from the left and doesn't bump into other field messages anymore.

Player instance checks refined fix potential crash while playing game on the field.

Game's version number now included on credits screen.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

