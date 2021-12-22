Things That Do Things Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7928143 · Last edited 22 December 2021 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Things That Do Things

Added 50+ new things that do things .

Added 0 new things that don't things .

Fixed things that didn't do things well, or that did things wrong.

New Items

The theme for this update was (obviously) things that do things, with lots of interesting customization via tweakable values and linking. The only exception was no guns, as those will follow in a future update ːMaDFirearmː.

The next couple updates will be purely more and more items, to even further flesh out the MaD Lab functionality system (see the Lab section below for more info.)

Find them all under [Library > Things That Do Things].

3D Printer

AC Unit

Airstrike Flare

All-Knowing Shell

Annoying Alarm Clock

Apocryphal Blade

Arcade Machine

Atomizer

Au Gratin Pan

Auto Link

Brick Mine

Bricking Hammer

Bus Stop Sign

Can of Worms

Card Box

Celestial Compass

Celestial Star

Chaotic Hammer

Charged Judgement

Cheap Firecracker

Chili Spear

Core of the Earth

Crane Magnet

Crucible

Curserot

Cyber Tire

Dirtbike Wheel

Disposal Barrel

Door Switch

Drain Field

Egg Carton

Electric Iron

Exploding Sign

Futuristic Monopod

Gibstick

Single-Use Sword

Single-Use Sword Blade

Single-Use Sword Box

Single-Use Sword Hilt

Joint Slinger

Link Beam

N-Sided Die

Neodymium Sword

Opacity Switch

Pastaff

Prisoned Rift

Remote Camera

Slipping Sign

Smart Ice Cube

Spring-Loaded Glove

Swinging Bottle

Item Tweaks

Blight only affects Alive items

Bricks are heavier by default

Burning items produce more varied sounds with a higher quality (at the cost of there being an occasional tiny gap since it's no longer a single looped sound)

Lighter-type items trigger Fireworks on touch

Neuro gas deals more damage in a smaller radius

Sticky items stick more (to more items at once, and with more force to walls)

Chainsaw won't spawn more than ten sounds at once (wromrrromrowromowrromor)

Magma projectiles have fancier visuals, are now hotter, and are destroyed when extinguished (e.g. Dragon's Breath)

Magnets no longer affect ignored items

Melting triggers on-destroy effects

Random property effects can't apply disintegrating or ghost (so the property-applying item can actually hit them again)

Worms now also deal damage on bite instead of just applying bleeding

Damage Tweaks

Generic blunt damage is higher by default

Giblets have been tweaked to have more varied sizes and models, to inherit more velocity, burst into blood better, and disintegrate more randomly

Slightly larger chunks are allowed to turn into giblets, but on average fewer giblets will spawn compared to before

Low-mass alive items will produce fewer giblets, to avoid gibsplosions when rapidly cutting

Misc Tweaks

Main menu does things now

Add console command "detaillocked [0/1]" (temporarily toggles whether or not detail tool can area select locked items)

Launch tool has been improved to use wheel rotation and mass rotation

Wheel rotation has been modified so selected item only rotates while dragging/moving

Item Fixes

Bleach+Ammonia collision works properly again

Electricity and Neuro gas won't cause bleeding any more

Explosions are more explody aka previously-intended more cuts per explosion were not working properly

Items with Resist Shock are no longer triggered by Shock power

Misc Fixes

Cloning no longer disables Vanilla spawn property

Compressed triggerCustom won't fail to load sometimes

Wheel speed setting loads at correct values now

MaD Lab

MaD Lab is the item editor made from scratch specifically for MaD2 content creation.

The Cryolab update added an XML-based model functionality support to MaD Lab and MaD2, which has since been expanded to be the main content creation workflow for the game.

See the documentation for more info: https://gitlab.com/RavaGames/madlab/

While the system was originally made to make item creation easier for myself, all of the new functionalities in this update were also made to be as generic as possible so they can be applied to other models as well and tweaked. (At least, where feasible, e.g. there's kind of no way to generalize an item that spawns spaghetti.)

From my point of view the system works brilliantly for content creation -- tweaking item model values in Lab while the game is running and then refreshing to see the changes in-game is just great.

More items and more functionalities will follow.

Misc

Add temperature and temperatureMelt attribute support into functionality

Add "stormcloud" projectile

Triggers

Use via trigger="triggers::TriggerNameCaseSpecific" in functionality XML.