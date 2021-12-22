Version 0.3 "The Sunken Update" Now Live!

Hi all-
I'm very excited to finally bring you Hypnagogia's first major content update. Full details listed below.
The following lists the game's newest additions:
- New secret dream world, "a deep unease".
- Level select hub, which appears on the main menu after beating the game once.
- Developer commentary for each world, including actual excerpts from the original inspired dream.
- Steam Achievements, 9 visible, 31 hidden.
- Additional menu options, including vsync, run/walk toggle, look invert, and music mute.
- Player HUD icons to help indicate your active stance, such as sprint, walk, crouch, and jump.
- An extra EXTRA secret developer room hidden somewhere that holds a trove of treasure for those who find it.
The following lists changes or improvements:
- General grammatical fixes in dialogue text.
- Minor performance improvements.
And in honor of the winter holidays and this update release, you can grab the full game for 20% off through January 5th.
That's all for now. This will be Hypnagogia's last major patch for the foreseeable future. I have many new and exciting projects to get started on in 2022, so I'd like for it to take a bit of a backseat for now.
Until then, I hope you will enjoy the new secret dream world and other good stuff! As always if you have any questions or run into a bug, please post it in discussions and I'll take a look.
Thanks for your support and I'll see you in 2022~
