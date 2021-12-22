Version 0.3 "The Sunken Update" Now Live!

Hi all-

I'm very excited to finally bring you Hypnagogia's first major content update. Full details listed below.

The following lists the game's newest additions:

New secret dream world , "a deep unease".

, "a deep unease". Level select hub , which appears on the main menu after beating the game once.

, which appears on the main menu after beating the game once. Developer commentary for each world, including actual excerpts from the original inspired dream.

for each world, including actual excerpts from the original inspired dream. Steam Achievements , 9 visible, 31 hidden.

, 9 visible, 31 hidden. Additional menu options , including vsync, run/walk toggle, look invert, and music mute.

, including vsync, run/walk toggle, look invert, and music mute. Player HUD icons to help indicate your active stance, such as sprint, walk, crouch, and jump.

to help indicate your active stance, such as sprint, walk, crouch, and jump. An extra EXTRA secret developer room hidden somewhere that holds a trove of treasure for those who find it.

The following lists changes or improvements:

General grammatical fixes in dialogue text.

Minor performance improvements.

And in honor of the winter holidays and this update release, you can grab the full game for 20% off through January 5th.

That's all for now. This will be Hypnagogia's last major patch for the foreseeable future. I have many new and exciting projects to get started on in 2022, so I'd like for it to take a bit of a backseat for now.

Until then, I hope you will enjoy the new secret dream world and other good stuff! As always if you have any questions or run into a bug, please post it in discussions and I'll take a look.

Thanks for your support and I'll see you in 2022~





