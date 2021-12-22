 Skip to content

Hypnagogia: Boundless Dreams update for 22 December 2021

Version 0.3 "The Sunken Update" Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7927917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all-

I'm very excited to finally bring you Hypnagogia's first major content update. Full details listed below.

The following lists the game's newest additions:

  • New secret dream world, "a deep unease".
  • Level select hub, which appears on the main menu after beating the game once.
  • Developer commentary for each world, including actual excerpts from the original inspired dream.
  • Steam Achievements, 9 visible, 31 hidden.
  • Additional menu options, including vsync, run/walk toggle, look invert, and music mute.
  • Player HUD icons to help indicate your active stance, such as sprint, walk, crouch, and jump.
  • An extra EXTRA secret developer room hidden somewhere that holds a trove of treasure for those who find it.

The following lists changes or improvements:

  • General grammatical fixes in dialogue text.
  • Minor performance improvements.

And in honor of the winter holidays and this update release, you can grab the full game for 20% off through January 5th.

That's all for now. This will be Hypnagogia's last major patch for the foreseeable future. I have many new and exciting projects to get started on in 2022, so I'd like for it to take a bit of a backseat for now.

Until then, I hope you will enjoy the new secret dream world and other good stuff! As always if you have any questions or run into a bug, please post it in discussions and I'll take a look.

Thanks for your support and I'll see you in 2022~





