Hotfix 1.2.9.2 + Winter Sale + Maus announcement

Dear mechanics
Steam Winter Sale
Tank Mechanic Simulator is going to be part of Steam Winter Sale!
You can get a copy of Tank Mechanic Simulator with a -60% discount since 22.12.2021 till 05.01.2022!
Hotfix 1.2.9.2
1.2.9.2
Modified:
- Maus Interior has been disabled temporarily
- Removed profile count limit
Fixed:
- Post Process Video Settings are now correctly applied (the bug was caused by a special post process profile set for Christmas, when it was applied it did not have the settings applied)
- Maus Front tracks localization
- Error with profiles being able to replace one another (they had the same ID in some cases, now each is visible in new profile menu in main menu)
Maus Interior
We are sorry to inform you but due to the DMCA Takedown Notice received today from Valve we have to remove the interior from Maus tank for the time being. We are working to resolve this situation and restore the interior of Maus. Resolving this problem and clearing up this misunderstanding will be our main task right now. As soon as we receive more information, we will inform you immediately.
Have a good one!
Degenerals
Changed files in this update