 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BeamNG.drive update for 22 December 2021

Hotfix 0.24.1.1 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7926941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone,

We have deployed another small hotfix to address reported issues.

You will find a complete list of changes here:

If you spot any new bugs, please let us know in the dedicated forum thread, and as always, please double-check the Known Issues list before reporting.

With this, we would also like to note that BeamNG team presence will be limited during the holiday season as we take the time off to rest and enjoy the holidays! Our mod & customer support teams will be unavailable between 30th of December and 3rd of January, so please prepare for delays during this period.

Have a happy festive season and see you in 2022! 🎄

Changed files in this update

BeamNG.drive Windows Depot 284161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.