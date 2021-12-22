Hotfix 0.24.1.1 Released

Greetings everyone,

We have deployed another small hotfix to address reported issues.

You will find a complete list of changes here:

If you spot any new bugs, please let us know in the dedicated forum thread, and as always, please double-check the Known Issues list before reporting.

With this, we would also like to note that BeamNG team presence will be limited during the holiday season as we take the time off to rest and enjoy the holidays! Our mod & customer support teams will be unavailable between 30th of December and 3rd of January, so please prepare for delays during this period.

Have a happy festive season and see you in 2022! 🎄