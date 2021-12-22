Bonus matches, Fortune Chests, mr.Gingerbread statue, balance changes, QoL

GENERAl:
- Receiving 50 daily Tech Points has been replaced by doubling Tech Points each day in the first match in the FFA, Ranked and Team Matches.
- You can buy Fortune Chests with random items for Technology Points.
- 1x1 and 2x2 modes are now available every day.
- A new decorative item, mr.Gingerman, has been added to the game store.
- The map editor has increased the speed of adding/removing environment objects.
BALANCE:
- It is no longer necessary to improve a bulwark to go to the Iron Age.
Stone Age:
- Stone Age: the price of improvement to the forge has been changed from 0/255/0 to 0/185/150
Western Europe:
- Onager: time between attacks increased from 7 to 9 sec., turn speed reduced by 30%
Eastern Europe:
- Catapult: turn speed reduced by 30%
Industrial Revolution:
- Mortar: price reduced from 400/300/50 to 350/250/50
- Light bomber: damage increased from 150 to 170
- Light fighter: price decreased from 350/400/250 to 300/400/150
- Torpedo boat: population requirement reduced from 5 to 4
- Military balloon: production time reduced from 60 to 55 sec.
- Military aerostat: price reduced from 200/700/150 to 200/700/100
- Tractor: price increased from 400/600/300 to 400/800/400
- Howitzer: time between attacks reduced from 12 to 11 sec.
- Machine gunner: price reduced from 400/500/100 to 300/500/100
- Cavalryman: training time decreased from 40 to 35 sec., damage increased from 16х2 to 18х2
- Ranger: price reduced from 200/0/100 to 150/0/100
Britain:
- Light machine gun: time between attacks reduced from 4 to 3.8 sec.
- Tank Destroyer: time between attacks increased from 12 to 13 sec.
- Tank Rhombus: time between machine gun attacks reduced from 5 to 3 sec.
- Holyfox: movement speed reduced from 90 to 85
India:
- Sikh: projectile dispersion reduced from 17% to 16%.
- Wheeled tank: price increased from 400/500/500 to 400/700/500
Turkey:
- Mortar: time between attacks reduced from 11 to 10 sec.
Germany:
- Pillbox: price reduced from 400/2000 to 400/1800, upgrade price reduced from 0/500/500 to 0/400/400 for Heavy pillbox and anti-Aircraft pillbox.
- Flammenwerfer: price reduced from 200/400 to 150/300
- Armored Flammenwerfer: armor, on average, increased from 23.1 to 23.6
- Goliath: damage increased from 600 to 800
- Me.262: damage reduced from 180 to 170
Russia:
- Anti-Aircraft tachanka: time between attacks reduced from 5 to 4.5 sec.
- Death's Scythe: time between attacks reduced from 10 to 9 sec.
- Red Devil: damage increased from 16x2 to 18x2
France:
- APC Saint Chamond: increased the number of required population from 7 to 8
- Farman Goliath: damage increased from 800 to 900
- Potez 633: increased number of required population from 7 to 8
China:
- Howitzer: the time between attacks is reduced from 14 to 13 sec.
- Type T: time between attacks increased from 7 to 8 sec.
- Type R: time between attacks of the main gun increased from 7 to 8 sec., time between machine gun attacks reduced from 6 to 4 sec.
- Type M: time between attacks increased from 9 to 10 sec.
Japan:
- Light trench mortarr: price reduced from 200/300/50 to 150/250/50
- Fugo: damage increased from 800 to 900
Poland:
- Amphibious tank: health increased from 850 to 900
- Stone mine: income decreased from 60 to 55
- Tankette KD: damage reduced from 75 to 70, improvement price from KC Tank increased from 0/300/100 to 0/300/200
Changed files in this update