 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

War Selection update for 22 December 2021

Bonus matches, Fortune Chests, mr.Gingerbread statue, balance changes, QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 7926654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAl:

  • Receiving 50 daily Tech Points has been replaced by doubling Tech Points each day in the first match in the FFA, Ranked and Team Matches.
  • You can buy Fortune Chests with random items for Technology Points.
  • 1x1 and 2x2 modes are now available every day.
  • A new decorative item, mr.Gingerman, has been added to the game store.
  • The map editor has increased the speed of adding/removing environment objects.

BALANCE:

  • It is no longer necessary to improve a bulwark to go to the Iron Age.

Stone Age:

  • Stone Age: the price of improvement to the forge has been changed from 0/255/0 to 0/185/150

Western Europe:

  • Onager: time between attacks increased from 7 to 9 sec., turn speed reduced by 30%

Eastern Europe:

  • Catapult: turn speed reduced by 30%

Industrial Revolution:

  • Mortar: price reduced from 400/300/50 to 350/250/50
  • Light bomber: damage increased from 150 to 170
  • Light fighter: price decreased from 350/400/250 to 300/400/150
  • Torpedo boat: population requirement reduced from 5 to 4
  • Military balloon: production time reduced from 60 to 55 sec.
  • Military aerostat: price reduced from 200/700/150 to 200/700/100
  • Tractor: price increased from 400/600/300 to 400/800/400
  • Howitzer: time between attacks reduced from 12 to 11 sec.
  • Machine gunner: price reduced from 400/500/100 to 300/500/100
  • Cavalryman: training time decreased from 40 to 35 sec., damage increased from 16х2 to 18х2
  • Ranger: price reduced from 200/0/100 to 150/0/100

Britain:

  • Light machine gun: time between attacks reduced from 4 to 3.8 sec.
  • Tank Destroyer: time between attacks increased from 12 to 13 sec.
  • Tank Rhombus: time between machine gun attacks reduced from 5 to 3 sec.
  • Holyfox: movement speed reduced from 90 to 85

India:

  • Sikh: projectile dispersion reduced from 17% to 16%.
  • Wheeled tank: price increased from 400/500/500 to 400/700/500

Turkey:

  • Mortar: time between attacks reduced from 11 to 10 sec.

Germany:

  • Pillbox: price reduced from 400/2000 to 400/1800, upgrade price reduced from 0/500/500 to 0/400/400 for Heavy pillbox and anti-Aircraft pillbox.
  • Flammenwerfer: price reduced from 200/400 to 150/300
  • Armored Flammenwerfer: armor, on average, increased from 23.1 to 23.6
  • Goliath: damage increased from 600 to 800
  • Me.262: damage reduced from 180 to 170

Russia:

  • Anti-Aircraft tachanka: time between attacks reduced from 5 to 4.5 sec.
  • Death's Scythe: time between attacks reduced from 10 to 9 sec.
  • Red Devil: damage increased from 16x2 to 18x2

France:

  • APC Saint Chamond: increased the number of required population from 7 to 8
  • Farman Goliath: damage increased from 800 to 900
  • Potez 633: increased number of required population from 7 to 8

China:

  • Howitzer: the time between attacks is reduced from 14 to 13 sec.
  • Type T: time between attacks increased from 7 to 8 sec.
  • Type R: time between attacks of the main gun increased from 7 to 8 sec., time between machine gun attacks reduced from 6 to 4 sec.
  • Type M: time between attacks increased from 9 to 10 sec.

Japan:

  • Light trench mortarr: price reduced from 200/300/50 to 150/250/50
  • Fugo: damage increased from 800 to 900

Poland:

  • Amphibious tank: health increased from 850 to 900
  • Stone mine: income decreased from 60 to 55
  • Tankette KD: damage reduced from 75 to 70, improvement price from KC Tank increased from 0/300/100 to 0/300/200

Changed files in this update

WS content Depot 1022451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.