[Patch Note #2] AI (beta) & Bug Fixes

1. AI(beta)
Now you can add AI players in local & online play.
Local
In the waiting room, set the number of players.
Click + or - button to change a local player into an AI player or return it to a local player.
Online
Click + or - button to add an AI player or delete it.
2. 'Defector' UI
Now UI for 'Defector' is displayed when the 'Defector' asset card is activated after the Korean War.
3. Bug Report
When you find any significant issue during the play, it's more efficient to fix it if you provide us with play data. We've made the report button on the upper side of the screen.
When you access the report screen and click the 'save' button.
2 player log files will be created on your desktop.
Send us those files by bug report channel of Discord.
We'll check the issue and fix it as soon as possible.ːsteamhappyː
Bug Fixed
- Revenue auto calculating algorithm has been improved.
- Description of asset cards that did not clearly explain its effect has been improved.
- Fixed a bug that "Analyst" asset card sometimes made stock price jump triple times.
- Fixed a bug that buying stock from a bank funds company.
Changed files in this update