[Patch Note #2] AI (beta) & Bug Fixes

1. AI(beta)

Now you can add AI players in local & online play.



Local

In the waiting room, set the number of players.

Click + or - button to change a local player into an AI player or return it to a local player.

Online

Click + or - button to add an AI player or delete it.

2. 'Defector' UI

Now UI for 'Defector' is displayed when the 'Defector' asset card is activated after the Korean War.

3. Bug Report

When you find any significant issue during the play, it's more efficient to fix it if you provide us with play data. We've made the report button on the upper side of the screen.

When you access the report screen and click the 'save' button.

2 player log files will be created on your desktop.

Send us those files by bug report channel of Discord.

We'll check the issue and fix it as soon as possible.ːsteamhappyː

Bug Fixed