Early Access Patch Notes (update V1.004)

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·Added recycle confirmation.

·Added turn on/off of screen shaking effect in setting.

·Added bug and problem report in game. When you facing problem, you can report

them directly through game. Development team will identify the problem.

(If some bugs happened before, you can report it in game. This function make dev team able to locate the problem through checking the log)

Optimization

·Optimized some UI display .

·Optimized skipping the trial, it will show on the right-top corner.

Fix

·Fixed 'Sacrifice' command description don't match hp costr.

·Fixed some English localization problem sentencesr.

·Fixed Valkyrie can cast joint attack in stun effectr.

We are really appreciate every player who report they are facing bug or crushing issue. If you have meet any bug, please contact us in-game 'report problem',via steam, discord.

Discord：https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator