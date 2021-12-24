 Skip to content

Box Cats Puzzle update for 24 December 2021

The new year of the tiger DLC release

Build 7925281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone~!

It’s time to say a happy new year again. We are very happy to bring you our latest 2022 Year of the Tiger DLC in time~!

Please allow me to give you a grand introduction to the latest DLC

First of all, this DLC is a [b] free [/ b] DLC 👏 (please applaud)

⭐A new way to play:

A small physics game, you need to stack multiple cats of different shapes on top of Arhats, and keep them from falling for a certain period of time to pass the level.

⭐41 new levels are waiting for you to challenge
⭐We have added two new cats
⭐New BGM：《猫のワルツ》 By ゆうきわたる
The following is a demonstration:

Important things:

We felt very happy when we were making this new game mode, and hope that everyone can get enough happiness while playing.

No cat was injured during the level production process, such as fall injuries, overweight crush injuries, etc.

Wish you all a Merry Christmas and a good luck in the Year of the Tiger (Good luck in the Year of the Cat)

