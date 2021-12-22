- Fixed a bug preventing Love Hotel floor goals not being recognized in some cases.
- Fixed a bug where the last Love Hotel service upgrade wasn't saved properly and would reset after loading the save.
- Fixed a bug preventing Ramen-san job hints to not save.
- Updated Save version to 15.
Quickie: A Love Hotel Story update for 22 December 2021
v0.24.4 - Hot Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
