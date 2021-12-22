 Skip to content

Quickie: A Love Hotel Story update for 22 December 2021

v0.24.4 - Hot Fix

22 December 2021

  • Fixed a bug preventing Love Hotel floor goals not being recognized in some cases.
  • Fixed a bug where the last Love Hotel service upgrade wasn't saved properly and would reset after loading the save.
  • Fixed a bug preventing Ramen-san job hints to not save.
  • Updated Save version to 15.

Changed files in this update

