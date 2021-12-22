 Skip to content

Deadswitch 3 update for 22 December 2021

Special Holiday Event

Build 7924694

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SPECIAL HOLIDAY EVENT

Play any public Ranked game for a chance at a special Holiday event!

Collect free Shards, XP, and more!

Active from December 25, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

