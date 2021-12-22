A Christmas Stocking Stuffer

It's the holiday season again, and before we take a few days off to decompress, we wanted to put some time into updating The Pit: Infinity. And as a little treat for the holidays, we've changed ammo crates to gift boxes, which will always open and you always get something good! These are just for the holidays though, so enjoy them while you can.

Keep your feedback coming - we read it all and we will continue to work on the game when we can. You support of us helps us support the game. And be sure to let everybody know that all The Pit Roguelike games are on sale as part of the Steam Winter Sale!

Have a happy holidays, everyone and we'll see you in the new year!

The Pit: Infinity

v1.2.2.8920