Update 0.5.0a Patch Notes

Update 0.5.0 is finally out and introduces a lot of improvements and new features!

Patch Notes

New Background Colors

We gave the game a more colorful look by reworking every single level and adding background colors!

Here is a comparison of "Industrial Zone" before and after the change!





Online leaderboard ghosts

You can now see the ghosts of other players while playing in Free Mode!

This way, you can directly compete with other players and see how they achieved their records!

Arcade Mode Leaderboards

Arcade scores are now posted in a leaderboard and the Top 10 scores are publicly visible. We will add an option to compare your score to friends and rivals in a future update!

Mouse controls improvements

We have fixed a bug which caused mouse movements to be delayed on some system configurations.

The mouse is now locked to the game window during a race. This is especially helpful for users with multiple screens.

Main menu overhaul

We gave the main menu a modernized look by moving the main menu buttons to the top and bottom of the screen.



Settings menu overhaul

We have also improved the Settings menu and placed every available option in a corresponding category. This should make it easier to find the option you are looking for.



Improved Lighting and performance

We have fixed a problem which caused the lighting to look pixelated while the camera was moving.

In some circumstances, lighting also caused a high GPU usage and frame stuttering.

These issues are now fixed.

Leaderboard reset

Due to changes to the leaderboards, all local records and ghosts were deleted and all leaderboard entries were removed. Your XP, Player Level and Ship customization are NOT affected!

Level Editor: Improved lighting color selection

Previously, when changing the color of a light source, you were limited to a set of pre-defined colors to choose from. This update introduces a color mixer which will allow you to choose every color possible.

Previous color selection

New color selection