 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Noble Fates update for 21 December 2021

Noble Fates 0.23.0.45 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7923232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix #13

Leveling

Fix bug that prevented xp from being attributed to appropriate skill

Skills should follow proper curve now that xp is attributed

This does not fix prior earned xp, only newly earned xp post patch

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.