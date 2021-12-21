Noble Fates 0.23.0.45 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix #13
Leveling
Fix bug that prevented xp from being attributed to appropriate skill
Skills should follow proper curve now that xp is attributed
This does not fix prior earned xp, only newly earned xp post patch
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hotfix #13
Leveling
Fix bug that prevented xp from being attributed to appropriate skill
Skills should follow proper curve now that xp is attributed
This does not fix prior earned xp, only newly earned xp post patch
Changed files in this update