Engine Upgrade



Happy Holidays!

After toiling away for a long time in the guts of the game our code monkeys have completed an overhaul of the game engine and bandwidth usage online.

You probably wont notice any difference to gameplay or graphics but you should see much reduced bandwidth usage and fewer drop outs.

Join our discord server and share your feedback and suggestions here:

https://discord.gg/cmqkdXA

Other Changes:

Added music for Baseball

Fixed pile up for clients

Made the net react to balls on super shoot

Shortened the duration of the bonus score time on Music Miner (same score)

Made the bonus audio 3D on Music Miner

Made retro road bonus time diminish each round

Made retro road audio ramp reset each round

Updated certain shaders

Correctly set throw boost default value

Fixed several localisation areas

OpenVR / Oculus / OpenXR update

Hide hands when holding an object

Teleporting / Walking only on the left stick

Turn / Snap turn only on the right stick

Updated tutorial info

Simplified finger pose sync