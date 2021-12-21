Patch 1.0.12 is now live!
• Quick Play - improved matchmaking
• Killers - improved the logic of dropping Survivors, which should reduce the likelihood of dropping them inside objects
• Akasha - she can no longer be stunned during Shadow
• Survivor - fixed a bug due to which dead Survivors could drop a used Painkiller
• Igor and Banshee - updated appearance of Bear and Nurse skins
• UI Banners - fixed the fact that escaped Survivors could not see banners
• Minor fixes and improvements to UI, sounds and maps
