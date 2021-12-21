 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Propnight update for 21 December 2021

Patch 1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 7922299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.12 is now live!

• Quick Play - improved matchmaking

• Killers - improved the logic of dropping Survivors, which should reduce the likelihood of dropping them inside objects

• Akasha - she can no longer be stunned during Shadow

• Survivor - fixed a bug due to which dead Survivors could drop a used Painkiller

• Igor and Banshee - updated appearance of Bear and Nurse skins

• UI Banners - fixed the fact that escaped Survivors could not see banners

• Minor fixes and improvements to UI, sounds and maps

Changed files in this update

Propnight Content Depot 1549181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.