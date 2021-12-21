-
Wanderer and Resourceful difficulties now start with journal affliction treatment entries revealed from the beginning
-
Added mouse sensitivity setting
-
Added ability to take items from world slots by double clicking instead of dragging
-
Improved backpack to world interactions user experience
-
Improved balance of cabin fever affliction risk
-
Tweaked animals audio rate
-
Tweaked plants colors to fit better the setting of the game
-
Tweaked warmth drop values
-
Fixed an issue causing unexpected behaviors with graphics settings that was affecting some users
-
Fixed an issue causing Game User Interface to stop working after changing resolution or idling the game alt tabbed for too long that was affecting some users
Northern Lights update for 21 December 2021
December 21 Hotfix Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update