 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Northern Lights update for 21 December 2021

December 21 Hotfix Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7921909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Wanderer and Resourceful difficulties now start with journal affliction treatment entries revealed from the beginning

  • Added mouse sensitivity setting

  • Added ability to take items from world slots by double clicking instead of dragging

  • Improved backpack to world interactions user experience

  • Improved balance of cabin fever affliction risk

  • Tweaked animals audio rate

  • Tweaked plants colors to fit better the setting of the game

  • Tweaked warmth drop values

  • Fixed an issue causing unexpected behaviors with graphics settings that was affecting some users

  • Fixed an issue causing Game User Interface to stop working after changing resolution or idling the game alt tabbed for too long that was affecting some users

Changed files in this update

Northern Lights Base Content Depot 1090801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.