Poltergeist multiplayer mode available for beta testing!

Hi Chefs!

Winter Holiday is just around the corner! To help you celebrate that special time of the year usually spent bonding with each other, we'd like to invite you to check out the beta version of the Poltergeist Multiplayer mode.

Yes, you've heard that right. Poltergeist is a holiday-themed multiplayer mode for Cooking Simulator. Just keep in mind that it's still in a very early beta stage, so definitely expect some bugs while messing around with your friends.

How to access beta:

Right-click on 'Cooking Simulator' in your Steam library and go to 'Properties' In the new window left-click ‘BETAS’ from the left side panel Choose ‘poltergeist’ from the drop-down list Close the window and update the game

IMPORTANT: The beta contains only the Poltergeist game mode! If you want to access the regular Cooking Simulator game modes, you’ll need to opt out from beta. By using the instruction above, choose ‘none’ from the drop-down list.

Poltergeist Multiplayer mode allows for up to 4 players sharing the Classic kitchen and preparing dishes. You'll see each other as friendly ghosts flying across the kitchen. Due to the game's nature some of the interactions are limited. You can cooperate by exchanging products and ready made-dishes by using the shared space on the table right in the middle of the kitchen.

Poltergeist offers 2 game modes:

Sandbox - learn and practice your cooking skills with any pressure or scoring

Leaderboards - work together to prepare the chosen dishes during the given time and earn the highest score possible

If you'd like to share some feedback or find other players to cook with, make sure to join our official discord server:

[discord.gg/bigcheesestudio](discord.gg/bigcheesestudio)

Have fun cooking together!