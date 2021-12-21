 Skip to content

GhostGame update for 21 December 2021

GhostGame 1.6 - The Local Co-op Update!!!

Local co-op has been added!! Control player 2 with WASD or a controller, and unlock brand new skills and synergies for them! Fight bosses together, protect each other and travel through the zones. Together you could be unstoppable!

Also featuring many major bug fixes and improvements!

  • Completely revamped the save system
  • Added Steam Cloud support!
  • Blooprints no longer fail to load!
  • Added new costume for beating the game in hard mode
  • Various improvements to skills

New Stuff!

  • New skills and synergies for player 2 to explore!
  • Shortened the length of all zones!! BUT Difficulty now ramps up faster!
  • Some costumes have special abilities!
  • Synergies between player 1 and player 2 skills!

Good luck out there!!!



Introducing Punchy

