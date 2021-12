Share · View all patches · Build 7921329 · Last edited 21 December 2021 – 14:59:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

I finally got around to adding some achievements!

There are currently 12 achievements two of which are hidden.

As for bug fixes, I raised the death collider in endless modes and fixed an issue with level 9 of the forests not loading.

Feel free to send me suggestions for achievements or other features in our discord:

https://discord.gg/YdDaGATKah

Thanks.