Clownfield 2042 update for 21 December 2021

What's next for Clownfield 2042?

Share · View all patches · Build 7919974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No-clowns,

I've gathered substantial feedback from our community in our discussion forums, and it seems like a lot of you wanting Multiplayer experience. The way Clownfield 2042 has begun its journey, it had no future with multiplayer; but it seems like this kind of feature is needed for this game to succeed beyond its meaning.

That's being said, I'll be looking into Multiplayer aspect in the next couple of days. If I won't be able to succeed with its tests, it won't make it to its release.

There are certainly challenges with implementing Multiplayer, non-existent budget and its implementation itself. Plus, anti-cheat? Whether it's a video game or a marriage, someone is going to cheat.

_TL; DR:

I'll try adding multiplayer but no promises. It's either not going to happen or it's going to suck for a few weeks upon its release. _

Changed files in this update

Clownfield 2042 Content Depot 1591521
  • Loading history…
