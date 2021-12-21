v1.0.6 The Button Balancer

Hello ThumBeaters! Today we are sharing the following changes:

There was a sensitivity issue when using the gamepad/game controller's face buttons which caused cooldown to trigger early. This has now been resolved.

"The Progressor" is now achievable. If you have played over 20 songs already, this will unlock at the end of your next song completion.

Please also note, as a result of game balancing to get a score on the leaderboard, those who have recorded a score on release v1.0.0 will have their leaderboard scores reset. This affects an extremely minimal amount of players as this was a short-lived release before v1.0.1, so do not panic!

Happy Gaming!

Pro tip: If you do not have a touchscreen, you can also attain the "Classic ThumBeater" achievement with a mouse.