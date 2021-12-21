v1.0.6 The Button Balancer

Hello ThumBeaters! Today we are sharing the following changes:
- There was a sensitivity issue when using the gamepad/game controller's face buttons which caused cooldown to trigger early. This has now been resolved.
- "The Progressor" is now achievable. If you have played over 20 songs already, this will unlock at the end of your next song completion.
Please also note, as a result of game balancing to get a score on the leaderboard, those who have recorded a score on release v1.0.0 will have their leaderboard scores reset. This affects an extremely minimal amount of players as this was a short-lived release before v1.0.1, so do not panic!
Happy Gaming!
Pro tip: If you do not have a touchscreen, you can also attain the "Classic ThumBeater" achievement with a mouse.
Changed files in this update