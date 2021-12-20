 Skip to content

Block City: Bus Edition update for 20 December 2021

Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7916301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After some feedback, we made some improvements, including:

  • Option to stop background movement in the menu

  • Ui improvements

  • New sound effect level up (Driver's Horn :D)

Changed files in this update

Block City: Bus Edition Content Depot 1830001
